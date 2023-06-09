Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world due to his high intellect and ability to develop ideas into billion-dollar companies, but the CEO of Meta is starting to use jiu-jitsu as a way to conduct stronger business.

Over the past year Zuckerberg has made headlines throughout the combat community as he entrenches himself in the world of grappling. The Facebook founder is as green as they come, but he’s a huge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) supporter and an avid jiu-jitsu practitioner. Even if Zuckerberg is getting choked out during local tournaments the billionaire businessman is still out doing his thing.

Zuckerberg, who is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world today, probably doesn’t need any more fuel to get him up in the morning. But with a new world of jiu-jitsu at his fingertips the Meta frontman is feeling more focused than ever.

“I’m a competitive person. Doing sports that basically require your full attention, I think is really important to my mental health and the way I just stay focused on doing everything I’m doing. So, I decided to get into martial arts and it’s, it’s awesome,” Zuckerberg explained during a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast.

Despite his relative inexperience in the world of grappling Zuckerberg’s willingness to jump into action has garnered considerable praise around combat sports. Even long-time UFC color commentator and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Joe Rogan, believes fight fans should “celebrate” the fact that Zuckerberg is out “strangling bitches.”

Zuckerberg isn’t doing what he’s doing to capture headlines around the combat community, but his determination and desire to hone his grappling skills should be acknowledged. He’s attacking jiu-jitsu with an open mind and understanding of potential failures, which in turn has allowed Zuckerberg to run his businesses more efficiently.

“I think that almost all the people that start successful companies or thinks like are working extremely hard, but one of the things that you learn by doing this over time or very acutely with things like jiu jitsu or surfing is that you can’t push through everything,” said Zuckerberg.

“I do think that’s sort of a humbling but also an important life lesson for people who are running things or building things, yeah a lot of the game is just being able to push and work through complicated things, but you also need to have enough of an understanding of which things you just can’t push through and where the finesse is more important.”

