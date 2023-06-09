The bantamweight title’s on the line tomorrow!! @Amanda_Leoa defends her throne against @IreneAldana_ at #UFC289 ! [ 10pmET / 7pmPT | Live on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/MkgzKYAFAh

Fight fans will have to wait one more sleep for UFC 289 tomorrow night (Sat., June 10, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but at least they can check out the official staredowns from Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins (replay HERE).

Leading the way will be a women’s bantamweight main event pitting reigning UFC double champion Amanda Nunes against streaking contender Irene Aldana. While Nunes is the betting favorite to hang onto her belt and continue her women’s MMA dominance Aldana is no slouch. The Mexican challenger has fought the best of the best and has finished her last three victories inside of the Octagon by way of knockout.

You can check out Nunes’ final staredown with Aldana in the above video player.

In the co-headliner, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will be back in action against red-hot veteran Beneil Dariush. This is the first time fight fans are seeing “Do Bronx” compete since getting washed out by Islam Makhachev back at UFC 280 in October 2022. This is Oliveira’s opportunity to prove he’s still one of the best 155-pound fighters on the planet while Dariush tries to extend his current win streak to nine and lock down his first UFC title shot.

The final staredown between Oliveira and Dariush can be seen below:

Also gracing the PPV main card is a barn-burner matchup between entertaining featherweight contenders, Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr. Ige is coming off a brutal knockout stoppage over Damon Jackson this past January while “The Train” is coming off three-straight wins in which he captured a post-fight bonus in each. This is the biggest fan-friendly pairing on Saturday’s card.

Ige’s final faceoff with Landwehr can be seen below:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 289 fight card and PPV lineup click here.