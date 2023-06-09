Body paint boxer stuns social media with topless staredown in London (Video)

IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson will defend her division title against undefeated challenger Ellie Scotney as part of the upcoming “Edwards vs. Campos” boxing card this Sat. night (June 10, 2023) at Wembley Arena in London, England. But the scuttlebutt ahead of this weekend’s big shebang had nothing to do with her hands.

“Sugar Neekz” hit the scale wearing body paint during Friday’s weigh ins.

Johnson, 28, was promoting her OnlyFans page, which has become increasingly common among combat sports athletes with extra bathwater to sell. Risqué content has also permeated the ranks of bareknuckle boxing and UFC, though some MMA fighters have since denounced many of the social platforms over concerns of exploitation.

Here’s an isolated clip:

Cherneka Johnson from New Zealand weighed in with body paint for her bout against Ellie Scotney! pic.twitter.com/2ukNwGbjaP — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) June 9, 2023

“I want to continue to fight around the globe and build my brand within the boxing world,” Johnson said after signing with DiBella Entertainment last fall. “I am determined to defend my IBF world title and my goal is to unify the belts at super bantamweight. I know that, with DiBella Entertainment, these opportunities will come my way and I promise to make the most of them.”

Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) is coming off a decision win over Susie Ramadan last October.