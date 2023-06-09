Face off! Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti staredown video ahead of June 11 boxing exhibition

Floyd Mayweather faces off with John Gotti III ahead of Sunday exhibition in Miami pic.twitter.com/BVt5ABLmrG

Every time you feel like UFC is mailing it in with these “Fight Night” cards at APEX, just remember that retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is out there putting Dana White and Co. to shame with his Lazy Susan of warm bodies.

The latest lamb to be featured on this episode of Floyd’s Follies is John Gotti III, who is only relevant because his grandfather was a famous mobster. He’s also 5-1 as an MMA fighter and 2-0 as a boxer, if that matters to anyone not-named Gotti.

Check out their pre-fight press conference embedded below:

Here’s the complete “Last Names Matter” boxing lineup:

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III

Ulysess Diaz vs. Khalas Karim 2

Jarrell Miller vs. Antonio Zepeda

Hector Lombard vs. Eric Turner (bareknuckle boxing)

J’Hon Ingram vs. Ryan Allen

Kamari Burnside vs. Brendan Jackson

The event, which takes place this Sun. (June 11) at FLA Arena in Sunrise, Fla., can be streamed for $15.99 on the Zeus network.