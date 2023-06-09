Jorge Masvidal breaks silence on ‘rumor’ of Colby Covington assault — ‘I wasn’t even there’

Jorge Masvidal is either completely innocent, or has the worst lawyer in Miami.

The retired UFC welterweight was back in front of the cameras this week, setting social media ablaze with his staged run-in opposite YouTube boxer Jake Paul, before sitting down with “The Problem Child” and his assorted sycophants to talk all things “Gamebred.”

As for his legal battle opposite UFC rival Colby Covington?

“That’s allegedly this, allegedly that” Masvidal told the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. “I wasn’t even there bro, they saying a lot of sh*t, bro. I wasn’t even there! That [restaurant] loves me. I ran into [the owner] the other night, because I’ve run into him a couple of times. He was like, ‘Man, since that little rumor, that you were allegedly there, reservations went through the roof like 530 percent.’ I told him that I would love to take these nice vibes you’re giving me but that was allegedly, as we both know. Colby’s a bitch.”

Masvidal is expected to stand trial for that “little rumor” later this year.

Following their UFC 272 headliner back in early 2022, Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside a Miami steakhouse to get revenge for his pre-fight “Chaos.” The result was a broken tooth, damaged Rolex, and “favoritism” from local police.

Covington remains tight-lipped over the incident.