Live: UFC 289 ceremonial weigh ins video results | Nunes vs. Aldana

With the UFC 289 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., June 10, 2023) “Nunes vs. Aldana” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Rogers Arena in Vancouver for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

UFC 289 will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship showdown between reigning titleholder Amanda Nunes and top contender Irene Aldana. In the UFC 289 co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks to quell the uprising of 155-pound veteran Beneil Dariush.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early “Prelims” matches at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, followed by the remaining “Prelims” undercard balance at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, before the final PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 289 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

