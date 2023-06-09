Live: UFC 289 ceremonial weigh ins video results | Nunes vs. Aldana

With the UFC 289 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., June 10, 2023) “Nunes vs. Aldana” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Rogers Arena in Vancouver for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 289 will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship showdown between reigning titleholder Amanda Nunes and top contender Irene Aldana. In the UFC 289 co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks to quell the uprising of 155-pound veteran Beneil Dariush.

