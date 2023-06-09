Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (June 10, 2023) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. UFC 289 will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight title fight pitting reigning 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes opposite streaking division contender Irene Aldana, a five-round showdown that follows the 155-pound co-headlining contest between ex-lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira and streaking veteran bruiser Beneil Dariush.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 289 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 12 p.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 22 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 289 ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

Complete UFC 289 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 289 Main Card on ESPN+ PPV:

135 lbs.: UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Irene Aldana (135)

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira (154) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

170 lbs.: Adam Fugitt (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (169.5)

145 lbs.: Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (145.25)

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders (184.75) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

UFC 289 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)

125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

135 lbs.: Aori Qileng (135) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.75)

145 lbs.: Blake Bilder (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

125 lbs.: David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.5)

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington (134.5) — main event backup

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early “Prelims” matches at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, followed by the remaining “Prelims” undercard balance at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, before the final PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 289 fight card and PPV lineup click here.