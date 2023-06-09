 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania highlights! Jesus Pinedo shocks Brendan Loughnane with massive knockout in major upset | PFL 4 2023

By Andrew Richardson
2023 PFL 1 Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Thurs. June 9, 2023), Professional Fighters League (PFL) continued their 2023 season from inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. In the main event of PFL 4 2023, reigning 2022 PFL Featherweight kingpin Brendan Loughnane looked to earn a spot in this year’s playoffs by defeating UFC veteran Jesus Pinedo.

Pinedo was aggressive from the first bell, firing combinations and walking his opponent down. Loughnane countered with a heavy right, but Pinedo kept advancing and firing shots. Out of nowhere, Pinedo timed a perfect knee that shut off the lights, resulting in the very first knockout loss of Loughnane’s extensive MMA career.

The whole thing lasted just about a minute. Check it out:

On the strength of that win alone, Peru’s Pinedo advances into the playoffs that will take place later this year. Thanks to perhaps the biggest upset in PFL history, Pinedo now has a shot in the million dollar tournament! That’s the joy of PFL: there’s no guarantee that the well-known names will thrive in a tournament format, and it creates opportunities for hungry fighters like Pinedo to capitalize!

For complete PFL 4 2023 results and highlights, click HERE!

Insomnia

Two posts that illustrate the best part and worst part of One Championship. Rodtang making life-changing money is AWESOME and well-deserved, but there’s so much smoke and mirrors.

Henry Cejudo vs Merab Dvalishvili is eventually going to be a really fun fight.

Craig Jones mocking the IBJJF is enjoyable regardless of whether you know much about jiu-jitsu politics.

UFC Featherweight Andre Fili was interviewed for Inked Magazine, and that article can be checked out HERE!

One of the few remaining women’s Featherweights just got axed after a single defeat. Is the division on its way out?

Luke Rockhold is always traveling around the world doing cool stuff.

Charles Oliveira deserves every single follower and more!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Counter left hooks don’t get much better than this.

Beautiful combinations featuring heavy knees and kicks tied into punches.

That’s a CRACKING high kick:

Random Land

The most I’ve laughed at a RL clip in a while.

Midnight Music: Southern hip-hop, 1991

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

