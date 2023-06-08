 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantamweight banger! Rob Font vs Song Yadong in the works for UFC 292 in Boston

By Jesse Holland
UFC 287: Font v Yanez Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working on a bantamweight banger between Top 10 standouts Rob Font and Song Yadong, a 135-pound scrap currently being negotiated for the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., Aug. 19, 2023 at TD Garden in Boston.

That’s according to Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff.

Font (20-6) got back into the win column with a technical knockout victory over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 last April, snapping a two-fight losing streak in the process. As for Yadong (20-7), a decade younger than Font at 25, his last trip to the cage resulted in a fifth-round finish over Ricky Simon in the UFC Vegas 72 main event.

Verbal agreements are in place; however, their UFC 292 bout has yet to be signed.

UFC 292 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight between reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley. Elsewhere on the card, strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her 115-pound title opposite Amanda Lemos.

Expect more UFC 292 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.

