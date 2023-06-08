 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 289 live stream press conference video | Nunes vs. Aldana

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a LIVE pre-fight press conference assembly TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above for the upcoming UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (June 10, 2023) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. UFC 289 will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship showdown between reigning titleholder Amanda Nunes and top contender Irene Aldana. In the UFC 289 co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks to quell the uprising of 155-pound veteran Beneil Dariush.

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

“For me, she is the greatest of all time, for me, she is,” Aldana said about Nunes during the UFC 289 media day (watch the replay here). “That’s why it makes it even more great for me to be able to have this opportunity against her, to beat one of the greatest. I respect her, and it’s an honor for me, but as much as I respect her, for me, I’m coming with a mentality of winning. It’s not kill or die. For me, it’s kill or kill. That’s it.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early “Prelims” matches at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, followed by the remaining “Prelims” undercard balance at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, before the final PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 289 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

