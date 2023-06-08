Former UFC star Darren Till headed to trial after pleading Not Guilty to multiple charges

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till, who eventually moved to middleweight to mixed results, appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Weds. (June 7) to answer for multiple driving offenses, according to Liverpool Echo, including driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and obstructing a constable in execution of duty.

Driving while disqualified is similar to the stateside charge of driving while suspended.

Till was granted unconditional bail and assigned a trial date of Aug. 30. The 30 year-old “Gorilla” was released by the promotion after losing three straight and four of his last five. His final UFC appearance ended in a submission loss to middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Dec. in Las Vegas.

Next up for Till is the launch of his “Gorilla Fight Club” alongside South African businessman and politician Duduzane Zuma, where low-rent celebrities and B-side social media influencers can begin (or continue) their combat sports careers, similar to what KSI is doing in the UK with Misfits Boxing. A kickoff date for his first event has yet to be revealed.