The UFC machine keeps on turning. As The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31 ramps up and new Contenders Series match ups are continually announced, the roster has to shed some fat in order to bulk up once more in the next few months.

Just two days ago, seven athletes received their pink slips from the world’s leading MMA promotion. The bleeding has yet to stop, however, as eight more fighters have been removed from the UFC ranking’s eligibility, which is generally a surefire sign that the fighter has been released.

Per UFC Roster Watch, UFC has released Featherweight Don Shainis, Welterweight Takashi Sato, Bantamweight Aaron Phillips, Bantamweight Journey Newsom, Light Heavyweight Maxim Grishin, Lightweight Erick Gonzalez, Welterweight Orion Cosce, and Lightweight Nick Fiore.

Several of these athletes were winless inside the Octagon, but that’s not true of all. With seven UFC fights on his record, Japan’s Sato was likely the most established. Unfortunately, he lost four straight en route to his release, most recently coming up short opposite Themba Gorimbo.

Maxim Grishin is the next biggest name to be released. A well-traveled veteran prior to his UFC signing, the 39 year old won two of his five fights inside the Octagon. He exits the promotion having lost his most recent fight opposite Philipe Lins last weekend at UFC Vegas 73.

Charles Oliveira’s bottom game is so f—king sweet. Kevin Lee’s knee has never been the same!

Would literally hate Charles if I were Lee for having to deal with this shit pic.twitter.com/XthZJ1i4jQ — MannyBoom (@CutGuyMMA) June 7, 2023

There’s zero chance this Lightweight match up isn’t an absolute scrap!

I like this fight too. Can Ion Cutelaba throw another one away, or will Ovince Saint Preux circle into the fence with his hands by his waist?

I’d watch Demetrious Johnson grapple Mikey Musumeci, but I hope it doesn’t cost him the ligaments in his knees.

In a Q&A, Chatri Sityodtong announces Demetrious Johnson vs. Mikey Musumeci for ONE Championship’s debut in Qatar



(per: @ProMMAWeeb) pic.twitter.com/SIGbx4Z8dB — Combat Sports Today (@CSTodayNews) June 7, 2023

Undefeated (5-0) Irish prospect Shauna Bannon has been signed to UFC.

I can finally announce I am now a @ufc fighter



So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts We have had many ups and downs lots of highs and lows and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career! pic.twitter.com/lOwUelcAwb — Shauna Bannon (@ShaunaBannon5) June 7, 2023

Cedric Doumbe being injured is a significant bummer for PFL.

| Cédric Doumbé is OUT of his PFL debut on June 23 with a wrist injury.



He will likely return in the main event of #PFLParis on September 30.



[per @RMCsport]#PFL #MMA pic.twitter.com/opZLHZhOjm — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 7, 2023

Silly occurrences like this are why fouls aren’t automatically penalized in MMA — how was the body puncher supposed to know his opponent was going to leap into the air?!?

There really hasn’t been anyone else quite like Andy Hug. Axe kicks never die!

Patiently waiting for the next Andy Hug. I'd accept a bad imitation with 50% of the talent at this point. pic.twitter.com/uqAgK9SWQS — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) June 7, 2023

Can Teofimo Lopez keep his win streak going this weekend?

Stiff as a board.

A second motor cycle clip in two days — but a very different one!

