The second half of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2023 season returns TONIGHT (Thurs., June 8, 2023) from inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga., with the Light Heavyweights and Featherweights taking the cage in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season later this year. For most fighters, it is win or go home.
In the main event, Brendan Loughnane — PFL’s 2022 Featherweight champion — takes on Jesus Pinedo, while in the co-main, Movlid Khaybulaev — PFL’s 2021 Featherweight champion — locks horns with Tyler Diamond.
Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with “Prelims” on ESPN+ and then transition to ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!
PFL 4 Quick Results (Watch on ESPN+):
Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo
Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tyler Diamond
Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei
Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin
Josh Silveira vs. Delan Monte
Marlon Moraes vs. Gabriel Braga
Ty Flores vs. Dan Spohn
Chris Wade vs. Ryoji Kudo
Impa Kasanganay vs. Tim Caron
Taylor Johnson vs. Andrew Sanchez
Abigail Montes vs. Brandy Hester
Alexei Pergande vs. Akeem Bashir
PFL 4 Play-By-Play (Watch on ESPN+):
Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tyler Diamond
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
Josh Silveira vs. Delan Monte
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
For more PFL 4 2023 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.
Loading comments...