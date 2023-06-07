 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 289’s Charles Oliveira still hasn’t watched Islam Makhachev loss, promises ‘new Charles’ — ‘It wasn’t me’

By Drake Riggs
MMA-UFC-UAE-MAKHACHEV-OLIVEIRA Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Charles Oliveira is hitting the reset button for UFC 289 this weekend (Sat., June 10, 2023).

The former UFC Lightweight champion last fought this past Oct. 2022, suffering his first loss in one dozen fights. Against Islam Makhachev, Oliveira — the submission master and record holder in the promotion — succumbed to a second round arm triangle choke (watch highlights), shocking the spectators around the world.

“Do Bronx’s” highly entertaining offense displayed during his run was rendered ineffective by Makhachev’s pressure. Now, he prepares to rebound in a big way against another ultra-talented top contender, Beneil Dariush.

“About that other fight, I didn’t watch it,” Oliveira said at UFC 289 media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “It wasn’t me. I wasn’t there. This is a different Charles. This is a Charles that’s thirsty. The Charles you’re going to see is the Charles that you know, that’s thirsty for victory, that’s hungry — someone who is back at it and a lion who is always hunting. That’s the Charles that you’re going to see.

“When [my manager] Diego [Lima] told us about the fight, he said, ‘Hey, I have a new challenge for you,” he continued. “There’s a new step that you need to take on your way to the top.’ When I came here, every single time it was cold. It was snowing. Things are changing. It’s nice. It’s warm. It’s beautiful out. Things are changing. Thing are different. This is a new moment. This is a new Charles. Things are going to start changing as well, back to the top.”

Both Oliveira and Dariush expect a win to secure them the next Lightweight title shot against Makhachev. It’s expected that the champion will make his return at UFC 294 on Oct. 21, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, providing this weekend’s winner with plenty of time to prepare.

