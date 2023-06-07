Poster of the year? MMA twitter offers high praise for UFC 290 art, despite ‘lousy’ cropping issues

Two title fights, one month away! Your official #UFC290 poster has landed! pic.twitter.com/YGnmYmOprH

I think the official UFC 290 poster is an ugly, jagged mess.

But to be fair, my expertise in art started and ended with a failed attempt to win $5,000 in prizes by drawing “Tippy” the turtle in the back of my Spider-Man comic, so I will instead defer to the world’s most respected knowledge base.

MMA Twitter!

“Poster of the year,” one enthusiastic UFC fan wrote, while another called it “the best UFC poster I’ve seen in a while.” Perhaps expectations remain low after a string of lazy, uninspired posters (like this one) but still others claimed this latest entry was “fire.”

Even with the “lousy” cropping issues.

UFC 290 will feature the featherweight title fight between reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski and current interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Elsewhere on the card, Brandon Moreno returns to defend his flyweight title against longtime 125-pound rival Alexandre Pantoja.

The action gets underway on July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What say you fight fans, is the UFC 290 poster fire ... or dumpster fire?