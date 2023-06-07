Live: Watch UFC 289 media day video feat. Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from the upcoming UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (June 10, 2023) inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. To help gets fans pumped for this weekend’s big shebang, the promotion hosted a special pre-fight media day on Weds., embedded above, featuring event headliners Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, along with co-headliners Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, among others.

UFC 289 fight card will air with early "Prelims" matches at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, followed by the remaining "Prelims" undercard balance at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, before the final PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

