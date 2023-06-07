Video: OnlyFans boxer Elle Brooke shuts down porno-shaming Piers Morgan over teary tots — ‘They can cry in a Ferrari’

Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day. Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari." @ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/jqhLDRYFNB

Elle Brooke runs a successful OnlyFans account, which is targeted for adults and frequently features pornographic content. The 25 year-old Brit recently crossed over to the world of influencer boxing and has since racked up a perfect 3-0 record, which includes this savage stoppage over social media sensation Faith Ordway.

“An online stripper is just naked,” Brooke told talk show host Piers Morgan. “I do things that are way more grotesque. Pornography. Anything, but it’s all within what I want to do. I absolutely love it and I’m really good at it. You know, I could be a good lawyer. Yes. But also, am I good at doing other things on video and camera? Yeah.”

Brooke told Morgan she has no interest in bearing children at this stage of her life.

“When you do [have kids], are you going to be proud when they look at you and go, ‘Didn’t you wanna be a lawyer mommy? What happened?’ And you go, ‘Yeah, but look at all my stuff!’”

“They can cry in a Ferrari,” Brooke fired back.

I’m not sure why Morgan (or anyone else) is concerned about the kids she didn’t birth and doesn’t want but I guess it’s still normal for thirsty men who consume adult content to shame the women who provide it, so kudos to Morgan for staying on brand.

What Ferrari should I buy? Would be rude not to now… — Elle Brooke (@ellebrookeuk) June 7, 2023

Brooke (3-0) was recently seen capturing a unanimous decision victory over “Love Island” star Aleksandra Daniel at KingPyn Tournament last April.