The next Triple C? Logan Paul wants to be a WWE, boxing, and UFC champion

Logan Paul is having a massively successful year with PRIME, raking in millions of dollars from the popular beverage. Honestly, all the fight stuff he did in the past seems pretty small next to the potential PRIME is showing in the multi-billion dollar sports drink industry. That doesn’t mean he plans on quitting boxing or WWE. If anything, his goals have only gotten loftier.

In a new episode of Impaulsive with new PRIME sponsored athlete Israel Adesanya, Paul revealed his dream of holding three major titles at the same time.

“I might just have to do a UFC fight,” he told Adesanya.

“Just one. You’ll do one,” Adesanya replied. “I know you’ll do one. Even Jake will do one. It’s about finding the right opponent that’ll sell.”

But Paul doesn’t want to be just one and done.

“I had this idea one day,” he continued. “I said to myself, I don’t think there’s ever been a simultaneous WWE, UFC, and boxing champion at the same time.”

Adesanya stopped him there. Considering it took “The Last Stylebender” years upon years of hard work and training to get where he got, listening to Paul talk about waltzing into the UFC and claiming a belt clearly bothered him a little. Credit to Paul: he reeled things back and admitted it was something of a pipe dream.

“Here’s what happened: in my head, I’m an optimist, I’m an idealist, I have visions in the shower too. I said to myself ... I could probably do WWE, I feel confident I can get a WWE Championship. I’m confident I could do it. Boxing, one of the lower-tier? There’s a hundred different [belts], what is a real boxing championship nowadays?”

With Izzy sitting across from him, Logan toned down his talk of taking a UFC belt.

“I ran I into a problem with the UFC championship, because you!” he said. “Because you’ve got the belt. I won’t do it!”

“I like you, I respect what you’re doing,” Adesanya said. “Because against all odds, against the naysayers saying you can’t because they don’t even know your background, you still say ‘F— it, imma do it anyway. And you did it. Even [the Floyd Mayweather] fight, I was not excited for that fight. I was like ‘What the f— is that? What the f—.’ You should not be in the ring with him.”

“But guess what? You were. And I found myself the day before getting excited.”

Paul certainly continues to punch above his weight in all areas of his life. Not only has he accepted all the random and sometimes absurd opportunities that came his way, but he keeps performing well enough to boost his fame and popularity.

Could he win a UFC title? Absolutely not. But just like Adesanya, we’d be kind of excited to watch him try.