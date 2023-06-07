Not guilty! Two-division UFC title challenger headed for Las Vegas bench trial in August

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen, who also challenged for gold at 205 pounds, pleaded Not Guilty to misdemeanor battery charges earlier this week in Las Vegas and was subsequently scheduled for an upcoming bench trial on Aug. 9 in “Sin City.”

That’s according to MMA Fighting.

Bench trials are heard and decided by the presiding judge and typically move faster than trials presented to a jury of peers, so it’s reasonable to think Sonnen could have his case wrapped up before the end of the year, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Judge Ann E. Zimmerman will preside over Sonnen’s case.

Sonnen, 46, is accused of injuring multiple people during an alleged hotel rampage while shacked up in Las Vegas in late 2021. The initial charges were dismissed without prejudice; however, prosecutors later filed an amended complaint that includes six misdemeanors.

“The American Gangster” has yet to comment on his ongoing case.

Sonnen (31-17) has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Lyoto Machida under the Bellator MMA banner back in June 2019. The Greco-Roman wrestler, who scored “All American” honors out of the University of Oregon, now hosts his own weekly web show.