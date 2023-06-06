UFC 289’s Amanda Nunes teases move to pro wrestling in WWE after MMA career concludes: ‘Why not?’

Amanda Nunes has done it all in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Largely considered the greatest female fighter of all time, Nunes is the sport’s lone woman to simultaneously hold titles in two divisions, reigning as the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight and Featherweight queenpin. Nunes, 35, could have retired a few fights ago and still been atop fans’ list as the very best.

So, what is there left to do? In life after MMA, Nunes will have plenty of options in sports, but one that she isn’t opposed to could come within UFC’s new partner company, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as a professional wrestler.

“If the contract is amazing, why not?” Nunes told New York Post of possibly joining WWE at some point. “What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways.”

Nunes wouldn’t be the first former UFC Bantamweight champion to jump from MMA to professional wrestling. One of the biggest leaps in recent memory came from Nunes’ old foe, Ronda Rousey, who has been a part of WWE since retiring from MMA in early 2017 after suffering a first round technical knockout loss against Nunes at UFC 207 in Dec. 2016.

Brazil’s “Lionness” seeks her xth career UFC title defense against Mexico’s Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this weekend (Sat., July 10, 2023).

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.