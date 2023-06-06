Even Charles Oliveira’s horses are champions | UFC 289 ‘Embedded’ Ep. 2

Episode two of “Embedded” has dropped ahead of this weekend’s (Sat., June 10, 2023) UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is locked and loaded for Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will put her 135-pound strap on the line against Mexican-born sensation, Irene Aldana, who stepped up to the plate to fill the void left behind by Julianna Pena.

In the co-main event of the evening, former Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will attempt to get back to the big dance when he battels Beneil Dariush, the dark horse of the division, who is eying a shot at the top prize himself if he can collect his ninth straight win.

Each of the main players are wrapping up the final details during the always-hectic fight week, and as always the ever-present cameras of “Embedded” are on hand to give you a behind-the-scenes look at all of the madness.

Charles Oliveira changes his look. Beneil Dariush and champ-champ Amanda Nunes travel with their families. Nate Landwehr readies for fight week. Irene Aldana introduces her cats.

UFC 289 will also include Eryk Anders taking on Marc-Andre Barriault in a Middleweight affair, while Chris Curtis takes on Nassourdine Imavov.

