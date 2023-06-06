Jake Paul goes Hollywood, set for feature film debut in upcoming combat sports drama

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul has turned his social media and YouTube presence into a flourishing (and lucrative) career that includes taking the boxing world by storm. Now, “The Problem Child” is further adding to his resume as he turns his attention to Hollywood.

According to Variety, Paul is set to make his feature film debut after scoring a starring role in an upcoming combat sports drama from Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street in which he will portray a small-town kid rising up the ranks through combat sports.

Per the article:

“Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today’s youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences,” says producer David Zelon. “Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages.”

According to Paul, this next step in his flourishing portfolio is something he’s had his eye on for awhile now.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project,” said Paul. “Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen.”

Since turning his attention to the combat sports world, Paul has racked up a a 6-1 boxing record with wins over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contenders and champions such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

While “The Problem Child” also has his eyes on a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight inside the Professional Fighters League (PFL ) SmartCage, he is currently training for his upcoming boxing match against Nate Diaz, which is set to go down on on Aug. 5, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

To check out the latest and greatest boxing (and Jake Paul)-related news and notes click here.