TUF 31 results video, full Ep. 2 recap | McGregor vs. Chandler

One down, 11 more to go.

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) returns TONIGHT (Tues., June 6, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN for Ep. 2 of the long-running combat sports reality show, featuring head coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler leading respective squads of lightweight and bantamweight contenders.

Here’s where we stand heading into Episode 2:

Team McGregor:

135 lbs.: Mando Gutierrez (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Trevor Wells (No. 2)

135 lbs.: Carlos Vera (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Rico DiSciullo (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Lee Hammond (No. 1)

155 lbs.: Nate Jennerman (No. 2)

155 lbs.: Aaron McKenzie (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Landon Quinones Stewart (No. 4)

Team Chandler:

135 lbs.: Hunter Azure (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (No. 2)

135 lbs.: Timur Valiev (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Cody Gibson (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Jason Knight (No. 1)

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (No. 2)

155 lbs.: Roosevelt Roberts (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh (No. 4)

With Roosevelt Roberts eliminating Nate Jennerman in rather quick fashion on Ep. 1 — leading to this unforgiving take — Team McGregor will look to rebound by sending Trevor Wells into battle opposite Timur Valiev for the next spot in the bantamweight semifinals.

All that and more TUF 31 hijinks tonight on ESPN!

