Paddy Pimblett can’t wait to get back into the Octagon so he can erase the memory of his last fight.

After kicking off his UFC career with three exciting fights, Pimblett got dropped into a Jared Gordon meat grinder at UFC 282 back in Dec. 2022. The brash Brit had hand raised at the end, but it was a controversial decision many feel “The Baddy” lost (see scorecards here).

The bad vibes have clearly affected Pimblett, and there was nothing he could do to turn the narrative around. He blamed the poor performance on a nagging ankle injury he finally got surgery to fix, and now he’ll be out until the end of 2023 at the earliest.

Watch out when he comes back, though.

“I can’t wait,” Pimblett said in his latest YouTube video blog. “I’m hoping to fight before the end of the year to be honest, kick some little fart’s head in.

“I was s— in my last fight, lad,” he admitted. “It was a bad performance. I’ve said it myself, you’re only as good as your last fight and I looked s—. But, when I come back, everyone will be sucking my arse again.”

Things are only going to get tougher for Pimblett as he attempts to climb the rankings at Lightweight. Past opponents have gone to war with him and paid the price. Gordon showed that “The Baddy” has trouble when you pin him against the cage and smother him.

Exciting? Not really. But effective? Very much so.

Pimblett recently got the boot removed from his injured leg and is back to training. If all goes according to plan, we could see “The Baddy” back in action in late 2023 or early 2024. Who do you want to see him fight, Maniacs? Let us know in the comments.