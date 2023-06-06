 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 289’s Irene Aldana opened door for women’s MMA in Mexico | ‘Embedded’ Ep. 1

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Saturday night (June 10, 2023) with UFC 289, which is set to go down inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Women’s Featherweight and Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will headline the show, defending her 135-pound belt against Irene Aldana in what will be her third title defense. Nunes was in line to take part in a trilogy fight against Julianna Pena before “Venezuelan Vixen” was forced out of the fight with an injury.

Before the event headliners take care of business inside the Octagon, take a look at all of the behind-the-scenes action of fight week leading up to the big night. From the official YouTube description:

Charles Oliveira wraps up camp in Sao Paulo; Beneil Dariush does the same in LA. Champ-champ Amanda Nunes cools down and breaks news. Irene Aldana unwinds with a massage and trains with champ Alexa Grasso.

Of course, co-headlining the event is pivotal Lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and former division champion, Charles Oliveira, which will likely earn the winner a shot at Islam Makhachev’s 155-pound title later this year.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

