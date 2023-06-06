Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This weekend (Sat. June 10, 2023), UFC will venture north to Vancouver, British Columbia for UFC 289, the year’s seventh pay-per-view (PPV) offering. Though it remains headlined by a women’s Bantamweight title fight pitting Amanda Nunes against Irene Aldana, the card has been battered by injuries and cancellations for weeks.

Now, a report from MMA Junkie has detailed the full broadcast team, a crew which does not include podcasting legend Joe Rogan. “Our generation’s Larry King” does not typically commentate on international events, but seeing as Vancouver isn’t much further from Austin than other locations in the states, some fans were hoping he would still work the night.

Filling in for Rogan will be “The Irish Dragon” Paul Felder. Rounding out the cage side commentary team will be former double champion Daniel Cormier as the second color commentator, while Jon Anik will be in his usual lead position. In addition, Megan Olivi will fulfill the roving reporter role, and Bruce Buffer will be 360’ing his way around the Octagon.

Insomnia

RIP young man.

Tragic news from Russia.



In Amur Region 16-year-old MMA fighter died from a spinning wheel kick.



According to the rules, all underage participants were required to compete with helmets. However, the judge allowed the boy to fight without it. pic.twitter.com/FaHZiHTWzX — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) June 4, 2023

From a blow to the head, the fighter fell & lost consciousness. Later died in an ambulance.



Russian MMA Union and investigative authorities are looking into this incident.



Per @ILazorin — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) June 4, 2023

UFC’s greatest three minute fighter and THE LATDOG released all in one day. I’ll be choosing to remember Ilir Latifi’s Light Heavyweight bouts rather than his more recent ones ...

❌ Fighter removed: Makwan Amirkhani — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 5, 2023

❌ Fighter removed: Ilir Latifi — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 5, 2023

It’s good to see a Jon Jones side quest that doesn’t involve the authorities.

Jon Jones is doing side quests after beating Gane pic.twitter.com/5RriGtXSUa — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) June 5, 2023

Who remembers To Catch A Predator? Apparently, that’s a viable way for MMA fighters to create content online, which is both crazy and pretty heroic.

MMA fighter Dustin Lampros found and confronted another pedophile recently and got him arrested pic.twitter.com/sRZ0FxCWBd — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 5, 2023

... How did these two get in this position in the first place?

Breaking down the unfortunate injury at UFC Vegas 74:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t usually stop guys with one shot, but this was CLEAN!

Alexander Volkanovski KOing Jamie Mullarkey in May of 2016 pic.twitter.com/SPLkREcAay — • ( 54 DAYS UNTIL ANDNEW BMF ) (@DiamondJayMMA_) June 5, 2023

33 finishes in 37 wins — Mamed Khalidov is a legendary finisher who’s beaten some great fighters.

Mamed Khalidov KO3 Scott Askham pic.twitter.com/17WZn1l3E1 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) June 3, 2023

Strikers who can control exchanges while flowing backwards are the coolest.

Masashi Kumura doing cool stuff on the backfoot pic.twitter.com/KmKB0cVx6A — Benjamin (@AJKFenjoyer) June 2, 2023

