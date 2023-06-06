 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Joe Rogan will not commentate UFC 289, position covered by Paul Felder

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This weekend (Sat. June 10, 2023), UFC will venture north to Vancouver, British Columbia for UFC 289, the year’s seventh pay-per-view (PPV) offering. Though it remains headlined by a women’s Bantamweight title fight pitting Amanda Nunes against Irene Aldana, the card has been battered by injuries and cancellations for weeks.

LIVE! Watch UFC 289 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Now, a report from MMA Junkie has detailed the full broadcast team, a crew which does not include podcasting legend Joe Rogan. “Our generation’s Larry King” does not typically commentate on international events, but seeing as Vancouver isn’t much further from Austin than other locations in the states, some fans were hoping he would still work the night.

Filling in for Rogan will be “The Irish Dragon” Paul Felder. Rounding out the cage side commentary team will be former double champion Daniel Cormier as the second color commentator, while Jon Anik will be in his usual lead position. In addition, Megan Olivi will fulfill the roving reporter role, and Bruce Buffer will be 360’ing his way around the Octagon.

See the rest of the UFC 289 fight card and PPV lineup right here.

Insomnia

RIP young man.

UFC’s greatest three minute fighter and THE LATDOG released all in one day. I’ll be choosing to remember Ilir Latifi’s Light Heavyweight bouts rather than his more recent ones ...

It’s good to see a Jon Jones side quest that doesn’t involve the authorities.

Who remembers To Catch A Predator? Apparently, that’s a viable way for MMA fighters to create content online, which is both crazy and pretty heroic.

... How did these two get in this position in the first place?

Breaking down the unfortunate injury at UFC Vegas 74:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t usually stop guys with one shot, but this was CLEAN!

33 finishes in 37 wins — Mamed Khalidov is a legendary finisher who’s beaten some great fighters.

Strikers who can control exchanges while flowing backwards are the coolest.

Random Land

Gravity is a choice.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1973

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania