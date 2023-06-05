Tony Ferguson pleads not guilty to DUI after truck crash accident

Tony Ferguson is progressing through his current legal battle.

The former interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion was involved in an alleged car crash last month (May 7, 2023), resulting in a misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge in Hollywood, California. TMZ confirmed today (Mon., June 5, 2023) that Ferguson, 39, has now pleaded not guilty in an arraignment that took place sometime last week.

Details surrounding the incident note that Ferguson’s arrest came at 2:00 A.M. local time outside a nightclub after he allegedly smashed his truck into two parked vehicles, which flipped his truck onto its side. According to the initial report, Ferguson was “very uncooperative” upon his refusal to take a field sobriety test when asked by officers. He was physically unscathed by the accident and later released on bail.

Related Ferguson Offers To Train Jake Paul Ahead Of MMA Debut

In California, misdemeanor DUI charges can result in fines of up to $1,000 and alcohol rehabilitation and education classes. Jail time is possible, but a rarity for first-time offenders. Ferguson could also be put on informal probation if guilty, meaning he can’t get into any additional legal troubles during the probation.

Ferguson is still going about his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as per usual despite his current situation. UFC recently announced that “El Cucuy” is set to return to action in the Lightweight division opposite King at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A win for Ferguson in his upcoming bout would snap a lengthy five-fight losing streak that dates back to June 2019 when he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via a second-round technical knockout. Ferguson last fought in Sept. 2022 at UFC 279 when he came up short against Nate Diaz, submitting to a fourth-round guillotine choke (watch highlights).