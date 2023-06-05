Seven fighters fall off UFC roster in recent wave of departures

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is a handful of fighters lighter.

Seven notable veterans have either been released from or fought out their contracts in recent months. MMA Fighting confirmed the departures earlier today (Mon., June 5, 2023).

Atop the list, Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight stalwart, Ilir Latifi (16-9, 1 no contest), wrapped up his contract with the promotion, losing a split decision to Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC Vegas 73 two weeks ago (May 20, 2023). Sweden’s Latifi, 39, went 9-7 inside the Octagon, debuting in April 2013 on short notice against Gegard Mousasi. Latifi’s time in the promotion primarily took place at Light Heavyweight where he often occupied a Top 10 spot. He made his return to Heavyweight in 2020.

At Featherweight, “Mr. Finland” Makwan Amirkhani (17-9), was also a notable casualty amongst the bunch after going 1-5 in his last six outings. Amirkhani, 34, went 7-7 in UFC and last dropped a second-round rear-naked choke defeat to Jack Shore at UFC 286 in March 2023.

Of the seven names no longer on UFC’s roster, three are Bantamweights, Batgerel Danaa (12-5), Trevin Jones (13-10, 1 no contest), and Tony Gravely (23-9). Lightweight competitor, Omar Morales (11-4), and Welterweight hopeful, Mounir Lazzez (11-3), rounded out the list.

Morales, 37, ends his run on the roster after suffering three consecutive losses to Jonathan Pearce, Uros Medic, and Chris Duncan. Of the bunch, he and Gravely are the only Contender Series alumni to get the ax.

Lazzez, 35, comes as perhaps the most surprising departure as he only went 2-2 during his three-year run, alternating wins and losses. Lazzez’s last fight and defeat came at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023 against Gabriel Bonfim, losing via first-round guillotine choke in only 49 seconds (watch highlights).