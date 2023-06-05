Chris Weidman booked for first fight since devastating leg break

Chris Weidman isn’t done fighting.

UFC 292 is beginning to take shape. On Aug. 19, 2023, the promotion returns to Boston, Massachusetts. Also returning on the night will be the former UFC Middleweight champion, Chris Weidman (15-6), when he faces off with Brad Tavares (19-9), according to Newsday.

Weidman, 38, last fought in April 2021 at UFC 261 in a rematch. Rematching his old foe, Uriah Hall, the “All-American” suffered a gruesome technical knockout loss via a leg break only 17 seconds into the clash. The checked kick from Hall forced Weidman to question if he’d ever fight again, undergoing surgery and rehabbing for the better part of the past two years. Weidman recently returned to active competition for a grappling match against Owen Livesey, which he ultimately lost.

Tavares, on the other hand, will also look to rebound in the upcoming bout, losing two fights in a row. Both Middleweights have orbited each other since 2010 but somehow never crossed paths. The Hawaiian’s last win came over Omari Akhmedov via a split decision in July 2021.

The current line up for UFC 292 can be seen here:

135lbs.: (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

115lbs.: (C) Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

185lbs.: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

135lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista

185lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski