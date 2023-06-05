The UFC is returning to Paris, France on September 2nd, almost a year to a day since their first event in the country’s capitol.

Could this become a yearly tradition?

The original UFC Paris went down September 3rd from the Accor Arena and featured a main event fight between local contender Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Gane got the home crowd roaring with excitement when he knocked out Tuivasa in the third round. Robert Whittaker defeated Marvin Vettori via decision in the co-main, while French fighters Benoit Saint-Denis, Fares Ziam, and William Gomis all picked up wins.

While no fights have been announced yet for UFC Paris 2023, we have a feeling Gane could once again fight in France. We haven’t seen “Bon Gamin” since a disappointing first round loss to Jon Jones back in March.

Another fighter we’re sure the UFC would like to place on the card is women’s contender Manon Fiorot. Fiorot is 5-0 in the UFC but hasn’t fought since a November 2022 win over Katlyn Chookagian. As the No. 2 fighter at 125 pounds, could we see her fight new champion Alexa Grasso for the belt?

A fight against Rose Namajunas would also sit pretty well atop the card.

Those who want to get tickets to see this event have a little time to prepare. The UFC has revealed that tickets will go on general sale Friday June 23rd at 10am CST. Fight Club members get the first crack at seats two days earlier on Wednesday June 21st and those who register on the UFC website can hit up a presale on Thursday June 22nd.

Last year’s UFC Paris event sold out fast and had just over 15,000 people in attendance, so we expect another mad rush for tickets as the UFC’s push into Europe continues.