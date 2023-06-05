 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 289’s battered Vancouver fight card suffers significant last-minute hit

UFC 289 was already looking thin before a light heavyweight scrap between Chris Daukaus and Khalil Rountree was removed under cloudy circumstances.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
MMA: MAY 04 UFC 288 Media Day Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This weekend’s UFC 289 card has taken another hit, losing a light heavyweight tilt between Khalil Rountree and Chris Daukaus.

The reason for the removal is still a bit cloudy: MMA Junkie broke the news and cited an injury to Daukaus as the reason. But MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck spoke to sources close to Daukaus who said there was no injury and the fight is being rescheduled for a later date.

Does one of the many upcoming UFC Apex cards need a headline fight?

Daukaus was looking to make his light heavyweight debut after a rough three fight losing streak, with all three coming via knockout. Rountree is on a three fight win streak, two of which came via technical knockout.

LIVE! Watch UFC 289 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

UFC 289 has taken a couple of tough hits as it winds towards its June 10th airdate. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was originally set to face Juliana Pena for the third time in a row, but a Pena injury resulted in Irene Aldana being subbed in. We’d argue that’s actually a more interesting fight, but Pena is better known and was the first fighter to beat “The Lioness” in seven years.

The card also lost Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira under strange circumstances as well. Reportedly, contracts for the fight to go down in Vancouver were never even sent out. Canada’s loss is Salt Lake City’s gain. Now Thompson and Pereira are fighting at UFC 291 on July 28th.

That leaves UFC 289 with little of note than the women’s bantamweight title fight and a lightweight No. 1 contender’s match between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Oliveira vs. Dariush is a hell of a fight, but is it and Nunes vs. Aldana worth $80 to watch? Let us know what you think in the comments, Maniacs!

Click here to check out all the latest news about UFC 289.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania