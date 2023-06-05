UFC 289’s battered Vancouver fight card suffers significant last-minute hit

This weekend’s UFC 289 card has taken another hit, losing a light heavyweight tilt between Khalil Rountree and Chris Daukaus.

The reason for the removal is still a bit cloudy: MMA Junkie broke the news and cited an injury to Daukaus as the reason. But MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck spoke to sources close to Daukaus who said there was no injury and the fight is being rescheduled for a later date.

Does one of the many upcoming UFC Apex cards need a headline fight?

Daukaus was looking to make his light heavyweight debut after a rough three fight losing streak, with all three coming via knockout. Rountree is on a three fight win streak, two of which came via technical knockout.

UFC 289 has taken a couple of tough hits as it winds towards its June 10th airdate. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was originally set to face Juliana Pena for the third time in a row, but a Pena injury resulted in Irene Aldana being subbed in. We’d argue that’s actually a more interesting fight, but Pena is better known and was the first fighter to beat “The Lioness” in seven years.

The card also lost Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira under strange circumstances as well. Reportedly, contracts for the fight to go down in Vancouver were never even sent out. Canada’s loss is Salt Lake City’s gain. Now Thompson and Pereira are fighting at UFC 291 on July 28th.

That leaves UFC 289 with little of note than the women’s bantamweight title fight and a lightweight No. 1 contender’s match between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Oliveira vs. Dariush is a hell of a fight, but is it and Nunes vs. Aldana worth $80 to watch? Let us know what you think in the comments, Maniacs!

