UFC fighter pees blood after taking two brutal low blows at UFC Vegas 74

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 74 featured a bantamweight scrap between Daniel Santos and Johnny Munoz Jr. that will probably go down in the books as notable mainly for all the low blows landed.

Santos landed one on Munoz in the first round, and Munoz landed one on Santos a few minutes later. In the third round, Santos threw a field goal kick that brought his shin and kneecap directly in-between Munoz’s legs.

It took a few minutes for Munoz to recover, and it was a real question as to whether he could continue. We’d argue that he probably shouldn’t have. He was clearly hurt badly by the two low blows he’d taken, and things weren’t looking good for him if the fight went to the judges scorecards — even after referee Herb Dean took a point from Santos for the second nasty foul.

The second nasty low blow Johnny Munoz took in his fight with Daniel Santos. Doesn't get much more flush than that #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/LlN5tip1b1 — Ryan Harkness (@Ryan_Harkness) June 5, 2023

Munoz did decide to gut out the remainder of the fight, and he looked pretty good for the final minutes of the bout. He landed a takedown, some solid ground and pound, and even threw a big flying knee that might have changed the direction of the fight if it had landed.

In the end, the fight went to the judges scorecards. Daniel Santos was awarded the win 29-27 on all three judges’ scorecards. Johnny Munoz was awarded a trip to the hospital, where he shared the painful aftermath of taking two big punts to the junk.

2,000 retweets and I’ll upload the hospital images of my swollen nut sack pic.twitter.com/kxgmZmroCP — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) June 4, 2023

“That was a nice shot to my nuts though,” Munoz wrote with a laugh emoji, holding a jug full of his urine with a lot of blood in it. “2,000 retweets and I’ll upload the hospital images of my swollen nut sack.”

As of this writing, that last message from Munoz only has 17 retweets, so we’re safe from any more explicit pictures of the damage he took. The loss drops “Kid Kvenbo” to 2-3 in the UFC, while Santos advances to 2-1 with the promotion.