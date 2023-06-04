 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Team Paul denies Nate Diaz’s request to leave Texas: ‘Nothing is changing’

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be going on in Texas despite anything Nate says about it. Now we just have to hope the commission doesn’t drug test him leading into their fight.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2: Open Workouts Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

Nothing ever seems to be super straight forward or easy when it comes to the Diaz brothers fighting.

Nick and Nate Diaz are two of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. They also seem to be somewhat difficult to work with, given their lack of activity over the past half-decade. We’re hopeful that things will change with Nate now that he’s no longer signed with the UFC, but the younger Diaz brother is making some waves leading into his big money fight with YouTuber Jake Paul by suggesting the event needs to change locations.

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul is set to go down August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The only problem with that? Nate didn’t realize Texas has one of the few athletic commissions still drug testing for marijuana. There’s some amusing footage from the Diaz vs. Paul presser when Nate is first told about this little issue.

Now after being denied a Therapeutic Use Exemption by the commission, Diaz announced on Twitter “We gonna have to move states.”

He included a gif meme of Homer Simpson disappearing into a cloud of weed smoke, which may imply the post is a joke? Apparently, though, it looked serious enough that Jake Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian made his own statement late Saturday night to ease anyone’s paranoia. That came via his management company BAVAFA Sports’ Twitter account.

“Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is in Dallas, Texas,” it read. “Nothing is changing in terms of location / venue. Saturday August 5, Paul vs. Diaz live on DAZN.”

It’s not surprising that Bidarian isn’t interested in moving the fight. It costs money to book the American Airlines Arena, and we’re sure there’s deposits down on a ton of other services being rendered in Texas. But it is a bit hairy having one of the most famous weed smokers in all of combat sports competing in a state that is notoriously stupid with their marijuana restrictions.

A failed drug test from Diaz would result in a win over Paul being overturned and the possibility of a hefty financial fine. Historically, there’s no reason to be worried that the state would test Nate earlier than fight night, lowering the chances a positive test could derail the whole fight. But when you have a guy who’s basically the spokesman for weed fighting in your jurisdiction, who knows what decisions might be made?

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania