LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Karine Silva was sad to see her opponent's knee in tatters at UFC Vegas 74 last night (Sat., June 3, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Silva picked up her second consecutive first round finish inside UFC Apex, but this was a bit different and way more brutal, shredding the knee of Octagon newcomer, Ketlen Souza, with a sinister leg lock (watch highlights).

Souza's knee injury appeared horrific — she had to be assisted out of the cage:

Ketlen Souza getting helped out of the octagon#UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/0Z1PNit3LQ — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 4, 2023

Fighters rarely want to injure their opponents like that and send them out of active completion for a long time. During her post-fight interview with the media, Silva reacted to her submission win and how she felt about it.

"I have mixed feelings, obviously. It was very sad to see it," Silva told MMAmania.com through a translator. "Of course, we never want to see an injury — we're there to hit each other. That's our job. That's what we do. First of all, you never aim to injure your opponent with any injury.

“I'm an athlete, and I have been on the other side of having an injury,” she continued. “I understand the time of recovery and everything that goes into it; it's just very tough. As I was telling [another journalist] there in the back, I have this mixed feeling of like I have this joy of the defeat, yet there's some agony as well. We never want to see that I have nothing against her there's nothing personal to it. I want her to recover as soon as possible, but it's just a very complicated feeling."

Silva, 29, remains undefeated (2-0) in UFC since being signed off of Dana White's Contender Series. "Killer" — who boasts a 100 percent finish rate (16) — told the media she wants to return to action August.

For complete UFC Vegas 74 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.