UFC Vegas 74 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Kara-France vs. Albazi’ last night

UFC Vegas 74 went down last night (Sat., June 3, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a Bantamweight scrap that resulted in a split decision win for Amir Albazi over Kai Kara-France that had many spectators wondering just what the judges were thinking (recap). Also, Alex Caceres won his second straight bout, defeating Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (recap).

Biggest Winner: Jim Miller

At 39 years of age, Miller is still performing at a high level as one of the most grizzled veterans on UFC’s roster. And he proved that again last night, knocking out Octagon newcomer, Jesse Butler, in just 23 seconds to spoil his UFC debut (highlights). Miller has now won four of his last five fights, which could inch him closer back to the Top 15. To make the pot sweeter, Miller earned his fourteenth post-fight bonus award, leading to another bigger payday. The long-time veteran showed once again that he has no reason to doubt his skills or ponder retirement.

Runner Up: Tim Elliott

We could have gone several ways here, but I am giving Elliott the nod because the long-time Flyweight contender needed a bright spot after a rough couple of weeks. Not only did Elliott open up about his nasty divorce from ex-wife and UFC fighter, Gina Mazany, but he had to disappoint a lot of people who flew to “Sin City” to watch him fight after he was informed UFC would not be comping any tickets to his family for the event. All that said, picking up his second straight win by defeating Victor Altamirano was a welcomed moment for Elliott, who could be eying a spot in the Top 10 now that he improved to 4-1 in his last five appearances.

Related UFC Refuses To Comp Tickets For Elliott Family

Biggest Loser: Jinh Yu Frey

Coming into the event, Frey made our list for the fighter who needed a win the most after dropping two straight. But, things got worse for Frey after she suffered her third straight defeat after losing to Elise Reed via unanimous decision. All told, Frey is 2-5 inside the Octagon, and her latest loss could prompt UFC matchmakers to send her packing once and for all. She’s unranked, and her two wins inside the Octagon weren’t exactly memorable, so in reality there isn’t much justification for UFC to keep her around if we’re being honest.

For complete UFC Vegas 74 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.