Kai Kara-France reacts to his controversial UFC Vegas 74 loss: ‘Who’s worse UFC judges or NRL Refs?’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Kai Kara-France has reacted to his loss.

In the first non-title Flyweight main event fight since 2017, Kara-France lost a controversial split decision to Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74 last night (Sat., June 3, 2023) from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (check out the scorecards). Albazi more than likely snatched Kara-France’s No. 3 ranking.

A couple of hours after the main event, Kara-France took to his Twitter to ask a quick question about his controversial split loss.

“Who’s worse UFC judges or NRL Refs?”

Who’s worse UFC judges or NRL Refs? — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) June 4, 2023

“Don’t Blink” is referring to the National Rugby League (NRL), which notoriously has bad calls by their referees. So, it is actually a good question because, after 30 years, MMA (mixed martial arts) judges are just as bad as they were back then ... and they don’t seem to be improving.

Kara-France’s teammate and UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya did not have a comical reaction. In fact, he was pissed.

“Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts,” Adesanya wrote. “I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will f—k it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. F—ck them c—ts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear.”

Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will fuck it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. Fuuuuuuuck them cunts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell… pic.twitter.com/aCRG646b1i — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

Kara-France has now lost two in a row for the first time in his UFC career and will drop down the UFC top 15 rankings. He will get a chance to rebound most likely when the UFC returns to Sydney, Australia in September for UFC 293.

