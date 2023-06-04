Dana White challenges Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones to be ‘the baddest man on the planet’: ‘I will make that fight’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - The UFC president wants to see who the real ‘baddest man on the planet’ is.

Dana White is against ‘gimmick fights’ because, in his own words, ‘it’s not what I do here’. However, when it comes to his Heavyweight champion Jon Jones vs. boxing Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ... that would not be a gimmick fight because it would be for the crown of ‘the baddest man on the planet.’

After UFC Vegas 74 which took place last night (Sat., June 3, 2023) from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, White spoke with the media and doubled down on Jones vs. Fury.

“I like Tyson Fury; I have a great relationship with Tyson Fury. But there’s this debate right now about the baddest man on the planet, right? Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet. There’s no doubt about it,” White told the media. “If you want to discuss another possible baddest man on the planet, it would be Tyson Fury in a boxing [ring], and we all know that if Jon Jones boxes Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to want to talk about this, and they want to keep it in the ring.”

I’m telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much. If you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight,” White continued. “I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. And, you know, we figured out how to pay Floyd and figure out how to pay you to Tyson. So the offer is out there if you want to do it in the UFC. I know he was messing around with MMA for a little while there. Let’s do it. Let’s answer the question. But these guys aren’t boxing him...You want the title of baddest man on the planet? Let’s do it. I’m in...We could all talk about this forever. There’s only one way to find out. Let’s do it. I’m willing to do it. Tyson can call me himself. He has my number.”

White is right because we will talk about this forever. It will never happen. Remember what happened to boxing legend James Toney? He got embarrassed and smoked in a round by Randy Couture. What would the greatest mixed martial artist ever do to Fury? He would take him down and “smesh.”

Fury recently told the world he isn’t a cage fighter and doesn’t roll around on the floor but would happily box Jones.

Jones is waiting for a fight to be booked with Stipe Miocic for Madison Square Garden latest this year in November after running through Ciryl Gane to capture to UFC Heavyweight championship at UFC 285 (watch highlights).

For complete UFC Vegas 74 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.