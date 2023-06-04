Amir Albazi captured a controversial split decision in his main event debut last night (Sat., June 3, 2023) at UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, defeating former UFC title challenger Kai Kara-France over the course of five rounds.
In addition to the flyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 74 produced a plethora of memorable finishes. Even for a card lacking serious star power the action delivered from the opening fight. Check out some of the highlights below:
- Jim Miller scored the quickest stoppage of his UFC career with a 23-second knockout over Octagon newcomer Jesse Butler (watch HERE)
- Streaking women’s flyweight prospect Karine Silva put a brutal stop to Ketlen Souza by snapping her knee in the first round
- Andrei Arlovski suffered the first knockout loss in a long time courtesy of a second-round TKO finish by heavyweight bruiser Don’Tale Mayes (highlights HERE)
- UFC newcomer and Tajikistan native, Muhammad Naimov, made his country proud with an upset knockout finish over lightweight Jamie Mullarkey
- Da’Mon Blackshear put the bantamweight division on notice with a relatively dominant TKO stoppage over submission specialist Luan Lacerda
- Featherweight veterans Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda delivered an epic co-main event showdown with “Bruce Leeroy” escaping with a hard-earned unanimous decision
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 74 post-fight bonus winners below:
Fight of the Night: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Performance of the Night: Jim Miller
Performance of the Night: Muhammad Naimov
