Amir Albazi captured a controversial split decision in his main event debut last night (Sat., June 3, 2023) at UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, defeating former UFC title challenger Kai Kara-France over the course of five rounds.

In addition to the flyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 74 produced a plethora of memorable finishes. Even for a card lacking serious star power the action delivered from the opening fight. Check out some of the highlights below:

Jim Miller scored the quickest stoppage of his UFC career with a 23-second knockout over Octagon newcomer Jesse Butler (watch HERE )

) Streaking women’s flyweight prospect Karine Silva put a brutal stop to Ketlen Souza by snapping her knee in the first round

in the first round Andrei Arlovski suffered the first knockout loss in a long time courtesy of a second-round TKO finish by heavyweight bruiser Don’Tale Mayes (highlights HERE)

UFC newcomer and Tajikistan native, Muhammad Naimov, made his country proud with an upset knockout finish over lightweight Jamie Mullarkey

Da’Mon Blackshear put the bantamweight division on notice with a relatively dominant TKO stoppage over submission specialist Luan Lacerda

Featherweight veterans Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda delivered an epic co-main event showdown with “Bruce Leeroy” escaping with a hard-earned unanimous decision

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 74 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda Performance of the Night: Jim Miller Performance of the Night: Muhammad Naimov

For complete UFC Vegas 74 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.