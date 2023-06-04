The flyweight main event between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi ended in a bit of controversy last night (Sat., June 3, 2023) at UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It seemed as if Kara-France did enough over the course of five rounds to capture victory, but the judges ultimately awarded Albazi the split-decision win.

The first two rounds were extremely close as Kara-France forced his offense on the feet and Albazi relied on his ground game to score valuable control time. Kara-France looked to have pulled ahead in the fourth round with double the output and better takedown defense. He landed some really nice leg kicks and sneaky right hands along the way. Albazi just wasn’t active enough.

Most had the fight at least tied up heading into the fifth frame when Kara-France once again landed punches in bunches. Albazi found a way to score some clinch time along the cage, but it appeared that Kara-France’s overall work had secured him the victory. In the end, the judges ruled in favor of Albazi, who extended his undefeated UFC record to 5-0.

Check out the official Kara-France vs. Albazi scorecard below (courtesy of ESPN MMA) and let us know who you scored the fight for:

27-5 in significant strikes advantage + a takedown does not win you a round now apparently pic.twitter.com/liZLTrQegY — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 4, 2023

