The unimaginable superfight between billionaire businessmen, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, is beginning to pick up so much steam that even the Italian government is reportedly getting involved.

There’s really no telling how serious Zuckerberg and Musk are about locking horns inside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon, but so much has already happened. UFC president, Dana White, already had a phone call with both men about a potential fight. Bookies have already released betting odds. Even top UFC fighters like Jon Jones and Deiveson Figueiredo are offering up their services to help train the inexperienced tech billionaires.

On Thursday, the Italian government threw its hat in the cage by offering to host a potential clash between Zuckerberg and Musk, per TMZ. According to the initial report, an official from the Italian government contacted Zuckerberg about having his fight opposite Musk inside of Rome’s famed Colosseum. Details beyond that are scarce, but Musk did take to Twitter late Thursday night to hint at a potential clash in Italy.

Check it out below:

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

“Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” wrote Musk.

Since Thursday night, TMZ updated their initial report to add that The Ministry of Culture’s Office issued an official statement about the Colosseum rumors saying, “There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document, even if the news appears tasty it is unfounded.” The statement added, “If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum they would have to make a non-violent challenge.”

Despite this recent statement, TMZ is still speaking with sources that are confirming once again that the Ministry did in fact reach out to Zuckerberg, then sent a request to White, and that a call is scheduled for next week.

It’s unknown at this time what’s true and what’s combat hogwash, but it appears this Zuckerberg vs. Musk superfight isn’t going away anytime soon.