If Kevin Holland isn’t the real “BMF” champion then there’s something wrong with combat sports.

Early Friday, it was announced that welterweight contender Sean Brady was forced to withdraw from his clash with rising phenom Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 next weekend in Las Vegas. It was one of the biggest attractions on the card and a major blow to International Fight Week. The promotion is likely looking for a replacement as we speak, but that doesn’t mean JDM is guaranteed to stay on the card.

Luckily, Holland is offering up his services to ensure just that.

| Kevin Holland has offered to fight Jack Della Maddalena next weekend at a 175 lb catchweight and says he WILL remain in his fight with Michael Chiesa at #UFC291 three weeks later



THE TRUE BMF ‍ pic.twitter.com/hFVlYlta86 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 30, 2023

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Holland is willing to step up on a week’s notice and fight Della Maddalena at UFC 290. Given the short notice Holland is calling for the fight to take place at a catchweight of 175 pounds. It’s unknown at this time if this is a matchup UFC is interested in booking.

Holland, who is no stranger to stepping up when needed, is already scheduled to fight welterweight veteran Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Despite that booking, “Trailblazer” is open to fighting at both events and making July a month to remember.

In case you forgot, Holland accepted a fight with Khamzat Chimaev on just 24 hours notice at UFC 279 back in Sept. 2022. He also stepped up on nine days notice to fight Marvin Vettori back at UFC on ABC 2 in 2021. Holland lost both of those contests, but he’s not afraid to put his money where his mouth is and fight anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Thoughts? Do you want to see Della Maddalena vs. Holland at UFC 290?

Sound off!