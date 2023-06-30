Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov staredown video from UFC Vegas 76 weigh ins

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its early (and official) weigh ins for the upcoming UFC Vegas 76: “Strickland vs. Magomedov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 1, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get complete UFC Vegas 76 weigh ins results and video here.

Middleweight headliners Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov came face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (see that video above). In the clip below, watch Grant Dawson stare down fellow lightweight co-headliner Damir Ismagulov.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 76 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

Related Strickland Planning To Steal Adesanya Title Shot

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 76 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Strickland vs. Magomedov” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.