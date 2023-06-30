 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov staredown video from UFC Vegas 76 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its early (and official) weigh ins for the upcoming UFC Vegas 76: “Strickland vs. Magomedov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 1, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HIGH-STAKES MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 1, 2023, headlined by top-seeded Middleweight contender, Sean Strickland (No. 7), locking horns with unranked Russian-born German finisher, Abus Magomedov. In UFC Vegas 76’s co-main event, Grant Dawson will battle former M-1 Global Lightweight champion, Damir Ismagulov, in a 145-pound bout between fringe Top 15 Featherweight contenders.

Middleweight headliners Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov came face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (see that video above). In the clip below, watch Grant Dawson stare down fellow lightweight co-headliner Damir Ismagulov.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 76 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

