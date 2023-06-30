The upcoming “BMF” title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 on July 29 is supposed to be one of the best fights of the year, but not everyone is sold on the “BMF” angle for the lightweight rematch.

Nobody knew for sure when the next “BMF” title fight would take place after Jorge Masvidal captured the inaugural strap with his win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 back in 2019. UFC president Dana White had stated that the original “BMF” title fight was a one-off affair, but with “Gamebred” now retired the promotion has decided to dust the old belt off (or make a completely new one).

In effort to help promote the upcoming rematch between Poirier and Gaethje the company is making it a “BMF” matchup. It sounds cool on paper, but does a main event involving two of the most exciting fighters in the sport even need a “BMF” boost?

According to fellow UFC lightweight contender, Dan Hooker, it actually takes away from the rematch between Poirier and Gaethje.

“That’s why it’s a little bit of a silly fight, ya know what I mean?” Hooker told FREESTYLEBENDER. “We’re prizefighters at the end of the day. What does it actually mean though?

“Of course, I’d take it [if offered] because there’s money that comes with it, which is the main objective of doing it. But having a BMF title and hanging that on my wall and being proud of that is like not the same as a world title. I’d probably put it under the bed or something like that.”

Hooker, who had a Fight of the Night loss against Poirier back in 2020, is familiar with what it takes to be an ultra-exciting fighter inside of the Octagon. So even though he doesn’t agree with the “BMF” label for UFC 291’s upcoming main event he’s still looking forward to seeing “Diamond” and “Highlight” compete.

“Dustin’s just a fun guy to fight,” Hooker said. “He makes it too fun and sucks you into that game. I can watch the [first] Gaethje fight and it’s the exact same thing. He’s just like a fun guy to fight, a fun guy to get in a fight with (laughs), which is like a weird thing. He’s just a fun person to fight and you get distracted about all of that and get sucked into the fight. It’s just fun.”

What say you, fight fans? Does the “BMF” title actually take something away from Poirier vs. Gaethje 2? Or does it add another level to the lightweight rematch?

Let’s hear it!