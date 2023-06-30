Live: UFC Vegas 76 early weigh ins video results | Strickland vs. Magomedov

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 76 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 185-pound showdown between Top 5 middleweight contender Sean Strickland and former PFL standout Abusupiyan Magomedov. The action gets underway this Sat. night (July 1, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a lightweight co-headliner between Grant Dawson and Damir Ismagulov.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live broadcasts get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the middleweight showdown between Kevin Lee and Rinat Fakhretdinov, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 76 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Strickland vs. Magomedov” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too, staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 76 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 76 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Sean Strickland (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (186)

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson (156) vs. Damir Ismagulov (156)

170 lbs.: Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Michael Morales (170.5)

125 lbs.: Melissa Gatto (125.5) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)

185 lbs.: Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (183.5)

UFC Vegas 76 Prelims Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Kevin Lee (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (171)

145 lbs.: Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa (146) vs. Yana Santos (144.5)

155 lbs.: Elves Brener (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155)

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina () vs. Ivana Petrovic (125.5)

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov () vs. Alexandr Romanov ()

