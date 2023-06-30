Sean Brady injured, out of UFC 290 bout against Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 290 has taken a major hit.

According to sources close to the situation, MMAMania.com can confirm Sean Brady is out of his fight against Jack Della Maddalena scheduled for next weekend (Sat., July 10, 2023). While the injury is undisclosed, Full Send MMA has reported Brady is currently in the hospital.

Twitter user @Bendaman2001 was the first to report the news of the Brady injury.

No replacement has been found as of this writing, and there is no news if Maddalena will stay on UFC 290.

Last night (Thurs., Jun. 30, 2023) at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4, Joaquin Buckley offered to fight Maddalena at UFC 293, which takes place in Sydney, Australia, in Sept; however, the Australian fighter was hoping Buckley could fill in for Brady.

Maddalena, 26, is coming off four straight first-round finishes inside the UFC, the most recent coming at UFC 284, when he finished Randy Brown in less than three minutes (watch highlights).

As for Brady, 30, he is coming off a TKO loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 (watch highlights). He was scheduled to face Michel Pereira in March but also had to pull out of that fight with an injury.

Expect more details on the future of this matchup as soon as they become available.