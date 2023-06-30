Fight Circus 7 results, live streaming updates

Tonight (Fri., June 30, 2023), live (maybe?) at 9P.M. EST from Phuket, Thailand, we’re going to be watching the free broadcast of Fight Circus 7: “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Sausages.” Let me be up front with y’all, Full Metal Dojo — the folks behind Fight Circus (FC) — have been keeping whatever this is under wraps for close to a month now. They haven’t released a fight list, or even just an explanation of what this is. We know that at least some of this isn’t live, since it includes bits of stuff that got posted on social media a couple weeks ago. There’s allusions that this is a mockumentary, they’re hinting that we’re going to have live fights, but there’s really know way of knowing for sure what they’ve got up their sleeves.

Expect the unexpected is normally a corny cliche, but we’re talking about a promotion whose last main event was Bob Sapp and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson stuffed inside a 7XL shirt as they boxed the heck out of the promoters who were likewise stuck inside a shared t-shirt (watch the insanity here).

It’s also notable that Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, was in attendance and is very likely a part of the spectacle. Is he just dancing and getting drunk? Who knows! Tune in to find out.

Oh, and did we mention it’s free? Only to the first 20 million subscribers. You heard that correctly. Don’t miss your shot! Hurry!

The @FightCircus Show You Didn't Get To See Was The Best One Yet



Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/QHSrOLhfLw — FMD ☣️ (@FullMetalDojo) June 14, 2023

