Earlier tonight (Thurs. June 30, 2023), Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith faced off in the co-main event of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unlike their first meeting — which cost “Lionheart” a few teeth — this battle would be a jiu-jitsu match entirely without strikes.
The first of three four minute rounds began with a good amount of hand fighting. Eventually, Smith actually pulled guard, but he was unable to destabilize the impressive base of Glover Teixeira. Later, he was taken down and did manage to counter with a nice arm drag, which allowed him to get behind the Brazilian. He wasn’t able to secure the back though, and Teixeira finished the round in half guard.
In the second, Smith landed a slick ankle pick to gain top position. He nearly passed at one point, but instead, Teixeira found a deep half guard sweep in the closing seconds of the round. Smith tried to counter with a guillotine choke, but the strangle failed, and Teixeira finished the round in mount.
After a competitive ten minutes, the match was still up in the air with four minutes remaining. This time, Teixeira left little doubt, bowling Smith over with a clinch takedown then slowly advancing position. He never came close with any submission, but Teixiera kept his hips tight and advanced all the way into mount. The most notable submission attempt of the match and fight was actually an attempted triangle from Smith, but it never came particularly close to forcing the tap.
The end result was a unanimous decision win for the former UFC champion. Check out the highlights below:
Teixeira stays with it and ends up in mount#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/cBk54edQmf— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023
Just a man with Lionheart's number. Simple as that.#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/KRKgAMRWqV— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023
Smith with a pretty good look#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/rAlMl7B1zD— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023
Of all the MMA fighters to try to swing at in the training room ... Alex Pereira? That’s just bad decision-making.
Bro only used 5% of his power pic.twitter.com/RTEQ2MDJn8— ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) June 29, 2023
MLB legend Barry Bonds is a jiu-jitsu blue belt.
Barry Bonds, the MLB's all-time home run leader, was promoted to a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 30, 2023
(via evolvetrainingcenter/IG, h/t @marcraimondi)pic.twitter.com/yuQVCi6AZQ
Marlon Vera reacts to Henry Cejudo’s injury, which canceled their planned UFC 291 match up.
June 29, 2023
Georges St. Pierre, looking jacked as ever, is on team ice bath.
I like to start my day with the hardest thing, then it gets better and better. pic.twitter.com/UEf17lhhTe— Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) June 29, 2023
Sean Strickland being the face of the UFC Apex is ... kind of appropriate?
Mr.Apex!— Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) June 29, 2023
Sean Strickland will set the record for most main events at The UFC Apex this weekend.
That itself tells a story. pic.twitter.com/8meFNt4WHR
Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius is actually a really quality Flyweight match up!
Tracy Cortez will fight Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Las Vegas on September 16th. (per the Bay State Gangster @mma_kings) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023 pic.twitter.com/9omOYQ7QEn— Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) June 29, 2023
... Which one of our readers did this?
☺️ @millionsdotco pic.twitter.com/iH9G6W9E6s— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) June 29, 2023
48 hours until Guram Kutataladze walks into the Octagon again, KNOCK ON WOOD!
No exaggeration, @guram_dze is already one of the best kickers in the UFC pic.twitter.com/e7dfExKUU8— Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 29, 2023
Ed Alvarez wrangled a neat fish.
anyone know what this is ?? pic.twitter.com/TqlT6iPMkS— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 27, 2023
Ilia Topuria’s footwork and range was on full display last weekend.
This short exchange demonstrates everything I loved about Topuria's performance against Emmett. pic.twitter.com/Dl6MC3TLM7— Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 26, 2023
The world needs more “Thugjitsu.”
Yves Edwards is one of the most underrated fighters in MMA history.— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) June 27, 2023
Savvy southpaw striker, introduced devastating clinch tactics to UFC before Anderson Silva, beautiful counters, wrist controls, kimura traps… this guy did it all.
FULL CAREER HIGHLIGHT: https://t.co/Zv2I4WN0qO pic.twitter.com/N0uWGerdn6
I won’t pass up an excuse to post Carlos Condit vs. Robbie Lawler highlights:
The fifth and final round in its entirety— The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) June 29, 2023
One of the greatest rounds in UFC history pic.twitter.com/JULNB5qTmv
Picking the guy up to finish the ninja choke isn’t necessary, but it adds style points!
10 second ninja choke by Tianhao Feng this morning at WLF. Lifted him off the ground #WLFMMA #YFU pic.twitter.com/OXSNUK8gaq— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 29, 2023
A future UFC champion is found on Reddit.
Dudes rock pic.twitter.com/KJRJfuiNNg— Merrick (@punishedmother) June 29, 2023
