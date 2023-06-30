Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Thurs. June 30, 2023), Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith faced off in the co-main event of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unlike their first meeting — which cost “Lionheart” a few teeth — this battle would be a jiu-jitsu match entirely without strikes.

The first of three four minute rounds began with a good amount of hand fighting. Eventually, Smith actually pulled guard, but he was unable to destabilize the impressive base of Glover Teixeira. Later, he was taken down and did manage to counter with a nice arm drag, which allowed him to get behind the Brazilian. He wasn’t able to secure the back though, and Teixeira finished the round in half guard.

In the second, Smith landed a slick ankle pick to gain top position. He nearly passed at one point, but instead, Teixeira found a deep half guard sweep in the closing seconds of the round. Smith tried to counter with a guillotine choke, but the strangle failed, and Teixeira finished the round in mount.

After a competitive ten minutes, the match was still up in the air with four minutes remaining. This time, Teixeira left little doubt, bowling Smith over with a clinch takedown then slowly advancing position. He never came close with any submission, but Teixiera kept his hips tight and advanced all the way into mount. The most notable submission attempt of the match and fight was actually an attempted triangle from Smith, but it never came particularly close to forcing the tap.

The end result was a unanimous decision win for the former UFC champion. Check out the highlights below:

Teixeira stays with it and ends up in mount#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/cBk54edQmf — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Just a man with Lionheart's number. Simple as that.#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/KRKgAMRWqV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Smith with a pretty good look#FPI4 pic.twitter.com/rAlMl7B1zD — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 30, 2023

Related Smith Vs Spann Rematch Booked For UFC Singapore

Insomnia

Of all the MMA fighters to try to swing at in the training room ... Alex Pereira? That’s just bad decision-making.

Bro only used 5% of his power pic.twitter.com/RTEQ2MDJn8 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) June 29, 2023

MLB legend Barry Bonds is a jiu-jitsu blue belt.

Barry Bonds, the MLB's all-time home run leader, was promoted to a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt



(via evolvetrainingcenter/IG, h/t @marcraimondi)pic.twitter.com/yuQVCi6AZQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 30, 2023

Marlon Vera reacts to Henry Cejudo’s injury, which canceled their planned UFC 291 match up.

pic.twitter.com/rlTdO2Ch8e — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 29, 2023

Georges St. Pierre, looking jacked as ever, is on team ice bath.

I like to start my day with the hardest thing, then it gets better and better. pic.twitter.com/UEf17lhhTe — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) June 29, 2023

Sean Strickland being the face of the UFC Apex is ... kind of appropriate?

Mr.Apex!



Sean Strickland will set the record for most main events at The UFC Apex this weekend.



That itself tells a story. pic.twitter.com/8meFNt4WHR — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) June 29, 2023

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius is actually a really quality Flyweight match up!

... Which one of our readers did this?

48 hours until Guram Kutataladze walks into the Octagon again, KNOCK ON WOOD!

No exaggeration, @guram_dze is already one of the best kickers in the UFC pic.twitter.com/e7dfExKUU8 — Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 29, 2023

Ed Alvarez wrangled a neat fish.

anyone know what this is ?? pic.twitter.com/TqlT6iPMkS — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 27, 2023

Ilia Topuria’s footwork and range was on full display last weekend.

This short exchange demonstrates everything I loved about Topuria's performance against Emmett. pic.twitter.com/Dl6MC3TLM7 — Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 26, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The world needs more “Thugjitsu.”

Yves Edwards is one of the most underrated fighters in MMA history.



Savvy southpaw striker, introduced devastating clinch tactics to UFC before Anderson Silva, beautiful counters, wrist controls, kimura traps… this guy did it all.



FULL CAREER HIGHLIGHT: https://t.co/Zv2I4WN0qO pic.twitter.com/N0uWGerdn6 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) June 27, 2023

I won’t pass up an excuse to post Carlos Condit vs. Robbie Lawler highlights:

The fifth and final round in its entirety



One of the greatest rounds in UFC history pic.twitter.com/JULNB5qTmv — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) June 29, 2023

Picking the guy up to finish the ninja choke isn’t necessary, but it adds style points!

10 second ninja choke by Tianhao Feng this morning at WLF. Lifted him off the ground #WLFMMA #YFU pic.twitter.com/OXSNUK8gaq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 29, 2023

Random Land

A future UFC champion is found on Reddit.

Midnight Music: Mom pick #2

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.