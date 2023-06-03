 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KSW Coliseum 2’s massive co-main event abruptly canceled after freak locker room injury

By Dan Hiergesell
KSW 57 - Weigh-in Ceremony Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A major co-main event was canceled last minute earlier today (Sat., June 3, 2023) at KSW 83 from inside PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, when a lightweight title fight between Marian Ziolkowski and Salahdine Parnasse got axed after a freak locker room accident.

Oddly enough, this was a rescheduled bout from an initial meeting that was supposed to take place back at KSW 76 in November 2022. However, Ziolkowski was forced to withdraw from that bout due to knee injury. It’s taken seven months for the lightweight title fight to finally get lined back up.

Unfortunately, Ziolkowski was bitten by the injury bug yet again on Saturday and had his co-main event clash with Parnasse canceled with mere minutes to spare. This time around, Ziolkowski shockingly injured his knee during warmups backstage. As a result, the Polish fighter was forced to withdraw to the dismay of fight fans everywhere.

After all, KSW 83 was delivering epic action all day long.

Check out Parnasse’s reaction to Ziolkowski’s freak injury below, as well as Ziolkowski vacating his lightweight strap:

KSW 83 will be headlined by a middleweight clash between veteran fighters Mamed Khalidov and Scott Askham. It will also feature the return of heavyweight knockout artist and former World’s Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski.

Stick with Mania for more KSW Coliseum 2 results, coverage, and highlights.

