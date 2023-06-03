Tim Elliott keeps taking hits ahead of his main card clash with Victor Altamirano later tonight (Sat., June 3, 2023) at UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This time around, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran is apparently unable to get his family — who he flew out to “Sin City” to watch him compete — inside the building.

Elliott, who was originally scheduled to fight Allan Nascimento this weekend, has been making headlines the past few weeks after posting a viral message on social media about his divorce from fellow UFC fighter, Gina Mazany. Their split was messy to say the least and something that has really weighed heavy on Elliott.

Earlier this week, Elliott explained that he needed to air out his private issues in the public eye or he, “was gonna wind up in jail or worse.” It helped shed some light on Elliott’s struggles outside of the cage, while allowing him to gain some much-needed support from the combat community.

As if that wasn’t a big enough distraction heading into his 18th trip to the Octagon, Elliott is now having issues getting the rest of his family inside UFC Apex. The veteran flyweight had several family members make the trip to Las Vegas to watch him compete this weekend only to have the promotion withhold any and all comped tickets.

Elliott expressed his disgust on social media this afternoon, just hours before he gets locked inside a cage with Altamirano. Check it out below:

Like fighting at the apex isn’t bad enough, now we don’t get our comp tickets for our family. Literally the only support the fighters can get in this building is taken away! It would have been nice to know before flying people to Vegas.. — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) June 3, 2023

“Like fighting at the apex isn’t bad enough, now we don’t get our comp tickets for our family. Literally the only support the fighters can get in this building is taken away! It would have been nice to know before flying people to Vegas,” Elliott wrote.

Given some of the restrictions associated with fighting at UFC Apex perhaps Elliott should have checked with the promotion to ensure tickets were available. That said, UFC Apex is usually bone-dry empty when the action starts, so it makes zero sense to cut off fighters from bringing in family members to watch the action, especially when they make the trip to “Sin City.”

Hopefully, Elliott can salvage these past few weeks with a memorable victory this evening against a dangerous opponent in Altamirano.

