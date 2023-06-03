Real-life billionaire Meta mogul, Mark Zuckerberg, has taken to jiu-jitsu like a moth to a flame, but the Facebook CEO was reportedly choked unconscious in his most recent grappling tournament.

Zuckerberg made headlines one month ago when the social media connoisseur participated in a local jiu-jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California. Surprisingly, Zuckerberg did well against regional competition and ended up escaping with some medals in hand.

However, there was apparently a moment in which Zuckerberg was choked out during a Gi match. This is according to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brown belt, Lucas Costa, who was refereeing the match. Zuckerberg was reportedly choked unconscious and began to snore. That’s when Costa stepped in to stop the match.

“There was no argument,” Costa told Bloody Elbow. “It was in Gi and he got choked out. That was the video you saw. I stopped it and he wanted to check with me about why I stopped it. He didn’t know what was happening, which was one of the reasons I stopped it. But he had started to snore and the rule set says that snoring is a version of a verbal tap.”

Zuckerberg, who is just getting his feet wet in the world of grappling, wasn’t happy with the call. It’s likely that the Facebook front man had no idea he had just passed out and believed Costa made the wrong call.

“I was paying a lot of attention,” Costa laughed. “I was paying even more attention because it was Mark. He got caught in an Ezekiel and I waited, but he didn’t fight back. And I was waiting, but on the third snore I had to stop the fight. He was very polite but he wanted to know how the rules work.”

In the end, Zuckerberg lost that one match via submission. Despite any post-fight questioning he had it was a great lesson to learn for the Meta tycoon. We’ll have to wait and see how he bounces back in his next competition.